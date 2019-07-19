Lyft offers free rides to St. Louis cooling centers

Ride-hailing app Lyft is offering free rides to St. Louis cooling centers from Thursday until the weekend, in an effort to help residents fight off the extreme heat that will hit our city these following days.
To redeem the coupon, simply use the code STLCOOL19 when asking for a ride using the Lyft app. The code is valid for 2 rides, up to $15 each.
The following St. Louis-area cooling shelters are participating in the Lyft deal:
- St. Louis PUblic Library Central: 1301 Olive St., St. Louis
- Maplewood Public Library: 7550 Lohmeyer Avenue, Maplewood
- Julia Davis Branch Library SPL: 4415 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis
- Schlafly Branch Library SPL: 225 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis
- St. Vincents Community Center: 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale
- Marquette Recreation Center: 4025 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis
- Ferguson Municipal Public Library: 35 N. Florissant Road, Ferguson
- St. Louis County Library Meramec Valley Branch: 645 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton
- St. Louis County Library Oak Bend Branch: 842 South Holmes Ave., Crestwood
- St. Louis County Library Rock Road Branch: 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann
The code will be valid starting now until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Be sure to check hours of operation for the specific shelter you choose to go to.
If the ride exceeds $15, you will have to pay the difference.
Lyft ofrece viajes gratis a centros de enfriamiento de St. Louis
La aplicación Lyft ofrece viajes gratuitos a los centros de refrigeración de St. Louis desde el jueves hasta el fin de semana, en un esfuerzo por ayudar a los residentes a combatir el calor extremo que afectará a nuestra ciudad en los próximos días.
Para canjear el cupón, simplemente use el código STLCOOL19 cuando solicite un viaje con la aplicación Lyft. El código es válido para 2 viajes, hasta $ 15 cada uno.
Los siguientes refugios de refrigeración del área de St. Louis están participando en el acuerdo con Lyft:
– Biblioteca Central de St. Louis: 1301 Olive St., St. Louis
– Biblioteca pública de Maplewood: 7550 Lohmeyer Avenue, Maplewood
– Julia Davis Branch Library SPL: 4415 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis
– Schlafly Branch Library SPL: 225 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis
– Centro Comunitario de St. Vincent: 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale
– Marquette Recreation Center: 4025 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis
– Biblioteca pública municipal de Ferguson: 35 N. Florissant Road, Ferguson
– Sucursal de Meramec Valley de la Biblioteca del Condado de St. Louis: 645 New Smizer – Mill Road, Fenton
– Sucursal de Oak Bend de la Biblioteca del Condado de St. Louis: 842 South Holmes Ave., Crestwood
– Biblioteca de St. Louis County Library Rock Road: 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann
El código será válido a partir de las 11:59 p.m. Domingo, 21 de julio. Asegúrese de revisar las horas de operación para el refugio específico al que elige ir.
Si el viaje supera los $ 15, tendrá que pagar la diferencia.