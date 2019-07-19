Lyft offers free rides to St. Louis cooling centers

Ride-hailing app Lyft is offering free rides to St. Louis cooling centers from Thursday until the weekend, in an effort to help residents fight off the extreme heat that will hit our city these following days.

To redeem the coupon, simply use the code STLCOOL19 when asking for a ride using the Lyft app. The code is valid for 2 rides, up to $15 each.

The following St. Louis-area cooling shelters are participating in the Lyft deal:

St. Louis PUblic Library Central: 1301 Olive St., St. Louis

Maplewood Public Library: 7550 Lohmeyer Avenue, Maplewood

Julia Davis Branch Library SPL: 4415 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis

Schlafly Branch Library SPL: 225 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis

St. Vincents Community Center: 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale

Marquette Recreation Center: 4025 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis

Ferguson Municipal Public Library: 35 N. Florissant Road, Ferguson

St. Louis County Library Meramec Valley Branch: 645 New Smizer Mill Road, Fenton

St. Louis County Library Oak Bend Branch: 842 South Holmes Ave., Crestwood

St. Louis County Library Rock Road Branch: 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, Saint Ann

The code will be valid starting now until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Be sure to check hours of operation for the specific shelter you choose to go to.

If the ride exceeds $15, you will have to pay the difference.