MacArthur Foundation awards St. Louis County, UMSL $2.25 million to continue reform on local justice system

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has awarded a grant to support the efforts by St. Louis County and the University of Missouri-St. Louis to safely reduce the county’s jail population and reform the local criminal justice system.

The foundation announced on Wednesday that it will grant $2.25 million to continue building on work led by UMSL Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice Beth Huebner, with a total investment in St. Louis County of $4.5 million to date.

As the UMSL website explains, the grant is part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a $148 million national initiative to reduce over-incarceration by changing the way America thinks about and uses jails. The foundation committed on Wednesday a total of $22 million to 25 cities and counties, including St. Louis County, which was selected to join the collaborative Safety and Justice Challenge Network in 2015 and has since used resources and funding to implement bold reforms, including expanding the pretrial release program and developing an innovative model for addressing the needs of individuals who are returned to jail for a probation violation.

Since 2015, the population of the county jail has declined by 5.6 percent, and there has been significant progress in reducing racial disparities.

“I am proud of the progress St. Louis County has made in safely reducing the jail population,” Huebner said. “St. Louis County has made tremendous reform in the past three years. The county has relied on evidence-based practices to address the needs of the citizens while maintaining community safety. There is much progress yet to be made. I am confident that the leaders of St. Louis County will continue to work together on the reforms implemented over the past two years and will see a further reduction in the jail population and racial disparities in the system.”

County Executive and UMSL alumnus Steve Stenger also expressed satisfaction with the results. “We are proud of the progress made to date in safely reducing the jail population and acting as a model for other counties across the country to show reform is possible. Thank you to the Safety and Justice Challenge, along with our team at the Justice Service Center and partners like UMSL for their continued and tireless efforts to create real, measurable change. I look forward to continuing this great work.”