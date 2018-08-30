Macron calls himself main opponent of right-wing Europe

French president Emmanuel Macron declared himself the main opponent of the rising trend in hard-right anti-immigration parties in Europe.

“It’s clear that a strong opposition is developing between nationalists and progressives an I will yield nothing to nationalists and those who advocate hate speech,” Macron told reporters. “If they want to see me as their main opponent, they’re right.”

His remarks come as response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban comments on a meeting with Italy’s Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, both hard-right figures in current European politics.

Orban said on Tuesday: “There are two sides at the moment in Europe. One is led by Macron, who is supporting migration. The other one is supported by countries who want to protect their borders. Hungary and Italy belong to the latter.”