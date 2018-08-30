Macron calls himself main opponent of right-wing Europe

French president Emmanuel Macron declared himself the main opponent of the rising trend in hard-right anti-immigration parties in Europe.
“It’s clear that a strong opposition is developing between nationalists and progressives an I will yield nothing to nationalists and those who advocate hate speech,” Macron told reporters. “If they want to see me as their main opponent, they’re right.”
His remarks come as response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban comments on a meeting with Italy’s Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, both hard-right figures in current European politics.
Orban said on Tuesday: “There are two sides at the moment in Europe. One is led by Macron, who is supporting migration. The other one is supported by countries who want to protect their borders. Hungary and Italy belong to the latter.”
Macron se considera principal opositor de derechas en Europa
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, se declaró el principal opositor de la tendencia ascendente en los partidos anti-inmigración en Europa.
“Está claro que se está desarrollando una fuerte oposición entre nacionalistas y progresistas y no cederé nada a los nacionalistas y aquellos que abogan por el discurso de odio”, dijo Macron a los periodistas. “Si quieren verme como su principal oponente, tienen razón”.
Sus comentarios surgen como respuesta al primer ministro húngaro, Viktor Orban, comenta sobre una reunión con el ministro del Interior de Italia, Matteo Salvini, ambas figuras de extrema derecha en la política europea actual.
Orban dijo el martes: “En este momento hay dos lados en Europa. Una está liderada por Macron, quien está apoyando la migración. El otro es apoyado por países que quieren proteger sus fronteras. Hungría e Italia pertenecen a este último “.