Macron describes rising nationalism in Europe as “leprosy”

French president Emmanuel Macron likened rising nationalism and anti-migrant sentiment in Europe to “leprosy.”

On a visit to Brittany prior to a meeting of European leaders to try to resolve the continent’s migrant crisis, Macron urged the French to remain united and not give in to anti EU-sentiment.

“I’m saying to you in the gravest terms: many hate it (Europe) but they have hated it for a long time, and now you see them (nationalists) rise, like leprosy, all around Europe, in countries where we thought that they would never reappear.”

The recent case of the refugee ship Aquarius shed light on the current migrant crisis in Europe, as Italy and Malta both refused to take in the 629 passengers that were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea before being taken in by Spain.

Macron did not specifically name any countries, but it was quite clear that he was referring to Italy, with whom France had traded barbs during the past 10 days.

Italy’s new government, a coalition of two right-wing parties, came to power by catering to a nationalist and anti-immigrant sentiment among the electorate. Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, hit back at the French president.

“If Macron were to stop insulting and concretely practice the generosity that fills his mouth by welcoming the thousands of immigrants that Italy has in recent years, it would be better for everyone,” Salvini said in the town of Terni, according to the Italian press agency AGI.

Macron wrapped up his visit by reaffirming his desire to see a united Europe and France. “I want France and its national cohesion to remain intact,” he said.