Macron suspends plans to increase fuel taxes after protests

France’s prime minister Edouard Phillipe announced that the French government would suspend plans to increase fuel taxes for at least six months, in response to weeks of protests, some of them turning out violent.

At the announcement, Phillipe said anyone would have “to be deaf or blind” not to see or hear the roiling anger on the streets over a policy that French president Emmanuel Macron had defended as critical to combating climate change.

“The French who have donned yellow vests want taxes to drop, and work to pay. That’s also what we want. I f I didn’t manage to explain it, if the ruling majority didn’t manage to convince the French, then something must change,” said Phillipe.

“No tax is worth jeopardizing the unity of the nation.”

However, Phillipe warned citizens that it’s not possible to expect better public services and lower taxes.

“If the events of recent days have shown us one thing, it’s that the French want neither an increase in taxes or new taxes. If the tax-take falls then spending must fall, because we don’t want to pass our debts on to our children. And those debts are already sizable,” Phillipe said.

The “yellow vest” movement, which started on Nov. 17 as a social-media protest group named for the high-visibility jackets all motorists in France carry in their cars, began with the goal of highlighting what Macron’s taxes on fuel would mean for the average French household.

It has, however, evolved into a broad anti-Macron movement, with ambulance drivers and students joining in the last two days and launching their own protests.

Reuters reports that the French president is sharply down in the polls, as the French feel he’s taking the country in a direction different from what’s best for the poor and the middle class.