Macron to Johnson: too late for new Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday that there was not enough time to rewrite the Brexit deal before the Oct. 31 deadline.

Reuters reports that Johnson met Macron at the Elysee Palace one day after Johnson met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, who challenged Britain to come up with acceptable alternatives to the agreed safety net provision for the UK-Irish land border.

Johnson has made his number one priority to deliver Brexit by the established deadline.

However, Macron was less optimistic than Merkel. While he left the door open to Britain seeking a solution to the Irish “backstop,” he said that any alternative must respect both the integrity of the EU single market and stability on the divided island of Ireland.

Macron said: “I want to be very clear. In the month ahead, we will not find a new withdrawal agreement that deviates far from the original.”

On his first trip abroad since taking office, Johnson has tried to capitalize on what appears to be his chief strategy for renegotiating Brexit: issuing dire warning to European leaders that they face a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 unless they agree to a new deal.