Macron to Johnson: too late for new Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday that there was not enough time to rewrite the Brexit deal before the Oct. 31 deadline.
Reuters reports that Johnson met Macron at the Elysee Palace one day after Johnson met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, who challenged Britain to come up with acceptable alternatives to the agreed safety net provision for the UK-Irish land border.
Johnson has made his number one priority to deliver Brexit by the established deadline.
However, Macron was less optimistic than Merkel. While he left the door open to Britain seeking a solution to the Irish “backstop,” he said that any alternative must respect both the integrity of the EU single market and stability on the divided island of Ireland.
Macron said: “I want to be very clear. In the month ahead, we will not find a new withdrawal agreement that deviates far from the original.”
On his first trip abroad since taking office, Johnson has tried to capitalize on what appears to be his chief strategy for renegotiating Brexit: issuing dire warning to European leaders that they face a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 unless they agree to a new deal.
Macron a Johnson: demasiado tarde para nuevo acuerdo Brexit
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, dijo el jueves al primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson, que no había tiempo suficiente para volver a redactar el acuerdo Brexit antes de la fecha límite del 31 de octubre.
Reuters informa que Johnson se reunió con Macron en el Palacio del Elíseo un día después de que Johnson se reunió con la canciller alemana, Angela Merkel, en Berlín, quien desafió a Gran Bretaña a encontrar alternativas aceptables a la provisión de red de seguridad acordada para la frontera terrestre entre el Reino Unido e Irlanda.
Johnson ha hecho su prioridad número uno para entregar Brexit en el plazo establecido.
Sin embargo, Macron fue menos optimista que Merkel. Si bien dejó la puerta abierta a Gran Bretaña en busca de una solución para el “respaldo” irlandés, dijo que cualquier alternativa debe respetar tanto la integridad del mercado único de la UE como la estabilidad en la isla dividida de Irlanda.
Macron dijo: “Quiero ser muy claro. En el próximo mes, no encontraremos un nuevo acuerdo de retiro que se desvíe mucho del original “.
En su primer viaje al extranjero desde que asumió el cargo, Johnson ha tratado de sacar provecho de lo que parece ser su estrategia principal para renegociar el Brexit: emitir una advertencia grave a los líderes europeos de que enfrentan un Brexit potencialmente desordenado sin acuerdo el 31 de octubre a menos que acuerden un nuevo trato.