Maduro warns that oil sales blockade would be “catastrophic”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that blocking all oil shipments from his OPEC-nation would have “catastrophic consequences”, after the United States imposed sanctions on state oil company PDVSA.

Reuters reports that, in a news conference in Caracas, Maduro also warned against anyone that accepted illegal nominations by the opposition to PDVSA and its U.S. subsidiary Citgo Petroleum Corp.

“The economic and social consequences of a total blockade to our oil shipments would be catastrophic,” Maduro said.

Venezuela continues in the middle of a constitutional crisis after the opposition leader Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself president and was immediately recognized by the United States, Canada and most of Latin America. Nicolas Maduro, meanwhile, continues to retain the support of the military and countries like Russia and China.

The international community, led in Latin America by Mexico and abroad by the European Union, has asked for a space where dialog can lead to stability in Venezuela.