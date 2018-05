Maduro wins reelection as countries pull ambassadors from Venezuela

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro won the election held on Sunday amidst protests both domestic and worldwide.

Maduro won reelection for a second six-year term, but the vote was marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging. Fourteen countries including Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Mexico have recalled their ambassadors from Caracas in protest.

The United States, along with Canada, the European Union and several Latin American countries said they would not recognize the results. The US imposed new economic sanctions after Sunday’s election.

Now Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Panama one Peru have also cut diplomatic ties with Maduro’s administration, after the results rolled in.

Maduro had 5.8 million votes with more than 90% of the votes counted, as the Guardian reports. The main opposition candidate, Henri Falcón, had 1.8 million votes or 21.2%.

The opposition had called for a boycott on the election, however Falcón said that Venezuelans should be given an option to vote Maduro out of office.

Among the countries that did recognize the results and congratulated Maduro, are Russia, El Salvador, Cuba and China. Beijing said the parties should “respect the choices made by the people of Venezuela.”

American president Donald Trump released a statement through the White House website saying that he will prevent the Maduro regime from conducting “fire sales.”

“I have signed an Executive Order to prevent the Maduro regime from selling or collateralizing certain Venezuelan financial assets, and to prohibit the regime from earning money from the sale of certain entities of the Venezuelan government,” said part of the statement.

After Maduro’s win, the exodus of Venezuelans leaving their country is expected to speed up further. According to International Office of Migration figures, the number of Venezuelans living abroad increased to an estimated 1.6 million in 2017 from 700,000 in 2015.