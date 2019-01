Major lane closures in downtown St. Louis as Ameren project begins

Commuters will start experiencing significant delays during the upcoming months, as a major construction project has begun in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday.

Ameren started work this January 2 on an $8 million plan to upgrade its energy grid, which will impact some streets in downtown St. Louis.

Fox 2 reports that the utility company is upgrading 100,000 feet of underground infrastructure as part of its “Smart Energy Plan”.

With the project, the company expects to improve the power quality and energy reliability of customers. Ameren is predicting no power outages, but if they do happen, it has said restoration times will be significantly shorter.

The impacted intersections are along Fourth Street at Market, Spruce, Walnut and Olive, and along Broadway at Olive and Clark.

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound Market will be closed at Fourth.

The first phase of the project is expected to continue until April 2019, while the entire project is planned to run through 2020.