Major winter storm this weekend in St. Louis could bring up to 12 inches of snow

The National Weather Service upped their prediction for ST. Louis area snowfall late Friday morning, saying that 8 to 12 inches could fall in areas along Interstate 70 Missouri and Interstate 55 in Illinois, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service offices in Weldon Spring, said it could be the biggest snowfall since 2014 and warned of an evening commute that could result “severely impacted”.
He urged commuters to leave work early. “If you have the opportunity to leave work or school early we suggest you do so,” Deitsch said.
The local newspaper informs that Deitsch said the precipitation was expected to start as sleet mid-day Friday, turn to snow and increase at around 3 p.m. in the St. Louis area, marking an earlier arrival time than had been predicted in recent days.
The National Weather Service also said the snow could come with around 1/3 of an inch of sleet and a light glaze of ice in central, east central and Southeast Missouri and the Metro East.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday through midnight Saturday, when the snowfall is expected to recede.
Gran tormenta de invierno este fin de semana en St. Louis podría traer hasta 12 pulgadas de nieve
El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología aumentó su predicción para el área de St. Louis sobre una tormenta de nieve el viernes por la mañana y dijo que entre 8 y 12 pulgadas podrían caer en áreas a lo largo de la Interestatal 70 Missouri y la Interestatal 55 en Illinois, según informa el St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Kevin Deitsch, un meteorólogo de las oficinas del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Weldon Spring, dijo que podría ser la mayor nevada desde 2014 y advirtió sobre un viaje nocturno que podría resultar “gravemente afectado”.
Instó a los viajeros a salir del trabajo temprano. “Si tiene la oportunidad de salir del trabajo o la escuela temprano, le sugerimos que lo haga”, dijo Deitsch.
El periódico local informa que Deitsch dijo que se espera que las precipitaciones comiencen como aguanieve a mediodía del viernes, que se conviertan en nieve y aumenten alrededor de las 3 p.m. en el área de St. Louis, marcando una hora de llegada anterior a la prevista en los últimos días.
El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional también dijo que la nieve podría venir con alrededor de 1/3 de pulgada de aguanieve y un ligero glaseado de hielo en el centro, este central y sureste de Missouri y Metro East.
Una alerta de tormenta de invierno está vigente desde las 9 a.m. del viernes hasta la medianoche del sábado, cuando se espera que la nieve ceda un poco.