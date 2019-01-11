Major winter storm this weekend in St. Louis could bring up to 12 inches of snow

The National Weather Service upped their prediction for ST. Louis area snowfall late Friday morning, saying that 8 to 12 inches could fall in areas along Interstate 70 Missouri and Interstate 55 in Illinois, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service offices in Weldon Spring, said it could be the biggest snowfall since 2014 and warned of an evening commute that could result “severely impacted”.

He urged commuters to leave work early. “If you have the opportunity to leave work or school early we suggest you do so,” Deitsch said.

The local newspaper informs that Deitsch said the precipitation was expected to start as sleet mid-day Friday, turn to snow and increase at around 3 p.m. in the St. Louis area, marking an earlier arrival time than had been predicted in recent days.

The National Weather Service also said the snow could come with around 1/3 of an inch of sleet and a light glaze of ice in central, east central and Southeast Missouri and the Metro East.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday through midnight Saturday, when the snowfall is expected to recede.