Majority of Canadians would boycott U.S. goods, cut U.S. travel, in response to trade war

A new survey has found that a majority of Canadians would boycott U.S. goods and cut U.S. travel in response to the trade war initiated by U.S. president Donald Trump.

The survey conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and The Globe and Mail also found that many Canadians support the government’s aid for impacted Canadian steel and aluminum after steep tariffs were put in place by the Trump administration.

Canadians are concerned about a possible escalation in the trade war with the United States, with 38 per cent saying they are very concerned, and 35 per cent saying they are somewhat concerned. Only 14 per cent said they are somewhat not concerned, and 12 per cent answered they are not concerned. One per cent said they are unsure.

CTV News reports that anxiety was strongest in Quebec (73.8 per cent), where exports to the U.S. accounted for 70 per cent of the province’s total in 2017.

Pollster Nik Nanos told CTV news that “the key takeaway here is that Canadians are ready to go to war with the United States when it comes to tariffs and retaliation, but they are extremely concerned about the negative impact that a poor relationship with the United States will have on the state of and strength of our economy.”

43 per cent of Canadians said they are likely to boycott U.S.-made goods, and 29 per cent said they are somewhat likely. Nearly seven in ten Canadians said they are likely to stop shopping at U.S. retailers in Canada in the event of a trade war.