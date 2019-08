Majority of House Democrats favor starting impeachment proceedings against Trump

A Majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives are now in favor of initiating impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, after a California lawmaker on Friday became the 118th Democrat to call for such process.

Representative Salud Carbajal accused Trump of “criminal” behavior in a statement: “In the past few years, our nation has seen and heard things from this president that have no place in our democracy.”

“I believe it is time to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,” Carvajal added.

Reuters reports that Democrats have a majority of 235 members in the House of Representatives, and that support from an impeachment inquiry has increased by two dozen Democrats since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified on July 24 about his investigation into Trump, Russian interference in the 2016 election, and instances of possible obstruction of justice by the president.

However, the House needs 218 votes to approve an impeachment resolution, and opinion polls show voters are sharply divided over the issue. The House is on recess and will not return until Sept. 9.

Democrats themselves seem divided over the matter, as some believe the best way to remove Trump is by defeating him in 2020, and that focusing on impeachment could eclipse other issues like healthcare and threaten the reelection of Democrats who upset their Republican counterparts in last year’s elections.