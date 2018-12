Majority of UN nations support migration deal; United States doesn’t

Nearly 85 percent of the countries at the United Nations agreed Monday on a comprehensive yet non-binding accord to ensure safe, orderly and humane migration.

USA Today reports that the debate over the Global Compact for Migration, the first of its kind, has proven to be a pivotal test of the UN-led effort to stop dangerous and illegal movements across borders, which have made a worldwide business out of smuggling people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a migration conference in Marrakech, Morocco: “Unregulated migration bears a terrible human cost: a cost in lives lost on perilous journeys across deserts, oceans and rivers; and a cost in lives ruined at the hands of smugglers, unscrupulous employers and other predators.”

He added that “more than 60,000 migrants have died on the move since the year 2000,” calling the numbers “a source of collective shame.”

The conference capped off efforts set in motion two years ago when all 193 UN member states, including the U.S., adopted a declaration saying that no country can manage international migration on its own and agreed to work on a global compact. The Trump administration pulled out of the accord a year ago. It claimed that parts of the compact clashed with “U.S. immigration and refugee policies.”