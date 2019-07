Man accused of beating puppy into a coma with hockey stick

A St. Louis County man was charged with felony animal abuse after he allegedly beat a puppy into a coma with a hockey stick.

Cartez Spriggs, 33, of Riverview, was charged on Friday.

According to charging documents, police were called to Spriggs’ home after someone reported a man beating a dog. Officers found a hockey stick in the front yard and blood stains, then found a puppy lying in a pool of blood.

KMOV reports that court documents state that Spriggs confessed to raising the dog above his head and letting it drop to the ground before he hit it multiple times with a hockey stick.

According to authorities, Spriggs told investigators that he couldn’t remember how many times he had struck the four-month-old puppy. He also told police he blamed “stress” for the incident, and that he had been considering harming someone or something for some time.

The dog was taken to the hospital and “rendered comatose from its injuries,” according to court documents.

Spriggs’ criminal history includes assault, drug possession and distribution.