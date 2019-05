Man accused of double murder will go to mental hospital after insanity plea

A St. Louis man who was accused of stabbing his mother and half-brother to death in 2016 was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Monday and was ordered to be confined in a state mental hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan accepted an agreement between a prosecutor and defense lawyer based on findings that Darquise Gowdy has schizophrenia.

According to the local news source, a psychiatrist who evaluated Gowdy concluded that “at the time of the alleged criminal conduct, as a result of his mental disease, [Gowdy] did not know or appreciate the nature, quality or wrongfulness of his conduct.”

24-year-old Gowdy was charged in August 2016 with the murder of his mother, 41-year-old Tyra Shannon, and his brother, 16-year-old Lawrence Strawbridge. According to police, Gowdy stabbed them in the kitchen of their home in the 3900 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue. Authorities said Gowdy stabbed his mother 62 times and his brother seven times.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Morley Swingle wrote in court documents filed last week: “The state hereby accepts Darquise Gowdy’s defense of mental disease or defect excluding responsibility.”