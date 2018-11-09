Man accused of hitting officer with car in south St. Louis

A man is facing charges for hitting an officer with a car in South City on Tuesday.

34-year-old Antoine Hill is being charged with first-degree assault.

According to authorities, federal agents were in the 3900 block of Fairview to serve an arrest warrant for Antoine Morris. Police said they couldn’t find Morris and while they were on the scene a van pulled up that Hill was driving. Morris was in the passenger seat.

KMOV reports that a special agent went to the passenger side of the van and when he tried to open the door to make Morris get off the car, Hill allegedly hit the accelerator, swerved towards the agent and hit him.

The agent suffered injuries to his head -as it went through the window of the van’s sliding door – and also to his shoulder.

Hill was later arrested near the intersection of Kingshighway and Reber.