Man accused of hitting officer with car in south St. Louis

A man is facing charges for hitting an officer with a car in South City on Tuesday.
34-year-old Antoine Hill is being charged with first-degree assault.
According to authorities, federal agents were in the 3900 block of Fairview to serve an arrest warrant for Antoine Morris. Police said they couldn’t find Morris and while they were on the scene a van pulled up that Hill was driving. Morris was in the passenger seat.
KMOV reports that a special agent went to the passenger side of the van and when he tried to open the door to make Morris get off the car, Hill allegedly hit the accelerator, swerved towards the agent and hit him.
The agent suffered injuries to his head -as it went through the window of the van’s sliding door – and also to his shoulder.
Hill was later arrested near the intersection of Kingshighway and Reber.
Hombre acusado de golpear a oficial con auto en sur de St. Louis
Un hombre enfrentó cargos el martes por golpear a un oficial con un automóvil en South City.
Antoine Hill, de 34 años, está siendo acusado de asalto en primer grado.
Según las autoridades, agentes federales se encontraban en la cuadra 3900 de Fairview para cumplir una orden por el arresto de Antoine Morris. La policía dijo que no pudieron encontrar a Morris y mientras estaban en la escena, una camioneta se detuvo. Hill estaba conduciendo esa camioneta y Morris estaba en el asiento del pasajero.
KMOV informa que un agente especial se dirigió al lado del pasajero de la camioneta y cuando intentó abrir la puerta para que Morris se bajara del auto, supuestamente Hill pisó el acelerador, se desvió hacia el agente y lo golpeó.
El agente sufrió lesiones en la cabeza (ya que atravesó la ventana de la puerta corrediza de la camioneta) y también en su hombro.
Hill fue arrestado más tarde cerca de la intersección de Kingshighway y Reber.