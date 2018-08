Man accused of killing Laclede cab driver in June

A St. Louis man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the murder of a Laclede cab driver.

37-year-old James Flannel was indicted by a grand jury on one count of carjacking, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The victim, 66-year-old man Boris Iouioukine was a cab driver for Laclede Cab. He was found unconscious and bleeding on June 25 in the street near East Dodier and North 25th streets in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Iouioukine’s cab was missing. It was later found outside a vacant home in the 10000 block of Duke Drive, in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis county.

The Riverfront Times reports that Flannel has a long criminal history, including assault, burglary and drug convictions, according to court records. Charging documents do not disclose a motive in the crime.

Iouioukine was described as “hard-working” by family and coworkers. He had immigrated from Russia in the 1980s with his wife and two kids. He drove a cab for two decades. Friends of the Iouioukine family have set a GoFundMe page to help pay his funeral expenses and help his children keep the family home.

Flannel had been an early suspect in the case. Police haven’t disclosed how they tied him to the homicide. U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen praised the work of the St. Louis County Police in a news release Thursday announcing the indictment.

“This case is a good example of the cooperative, ‘all hands on deck’ philosophy our state, local and federal partners have embraced in response to the persistent gun violence in the St. Louis area,” Jensen said.