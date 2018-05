Man accused of making terrorist threat against Planned Parenthood is acquitted by St. Louis jury

A St. Louis jury has acquitted an anti-abortion activist who was accused of making a terrorist threat at a Planned Parenthood in 2016.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 65-year-old John Patrick Ryan, of Pacific, was acquitted on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for about an hour. He was accused of telling an employee who was walking into the clinic at 4251 Forest Park Avenue on Dec. 31, 2016, that there were multiple bombs in the building.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had charged Ryan with a felony in January 2017 after a jury had declined to indict him. Ryan’s lawyer, Brad Blake, said that, “in my view this is one more example of how (Gardner’s) office issues charges. The grand jury gave her a no-true bill with insufficient evidence, and she instructed her staff to issue a misdemeanor. I’m a former prosecutor. I was in that office years ago. This was not a good case,” said Blake.

Gardner’s office had defended the decision to file a misdemeanor saying that further investigation had revealed that such a charge was more appropriate.

Blake had suggested in a court filing that the Planned Parenthood employee had accused his client of making the bomb threat as part of an effort to pressure lawmakers into passing a controversial “buffer zone” proposal. The city ordinance would have banned anti-abortion demonstrators from standing within 8 feet of abortion facilities. The proposal was defeated last month.

Ryan, who always denied the accusation, lamented the fact that he has now an unearned reputation. “Planned Parenthood and prosecutor Kim Gardner’s office branded me a felony terrorist 17 months ago, and that is permanently imprinted on the internet forever.”