Man accused of using online marketplace to rob cellphones from victims

A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man for using online marketplaces to rob iPhones from his victims.

KMOV reports that 26-year-old Clyde Jefferson was also charged of using an illegal firearm to rob victims, and for using counterfeit currency.

The indictment says that Jefferson used online marketplaces such as Facebook, OfferUp, Letgo and Craigslist to arrange for victims to sell him their iPhones across St. Louis City and St. Louis County. He would then pay for the phones with counterfeit bills, and allegedly showed his gun on several occasions, and even shot one victim during a transaction.

If convicted, Jefferson would face a maximum penalty of 57 years in prison for all charges. He could also be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

Jefferson’s co-conspirator, 31-year-old Ebony Cannamore, was also charged with possession of counterfeit.