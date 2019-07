Man accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault drops civil lawsuit

The civil lawsuit accusing actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has been dropped, just over a week after it was filed, according to a new court filing.

CNN reports that Spacey’s accuser, who was an 18-year-old busboy at a Nantucket bar at the time of the assault, filed the civil complaint on June26. The accuser said Spacey bought him “multiple alcoholic beverages” and then forcibly touched and fondled his genitals, the same allegations he made in an ongoing criminal case.

Mitchell Garabedian, the accuser’s attorney, told CNN that he and his client voluntarily dropped the lawsuit and that they had no further comment.

59-year-old Spacey faces criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in connection to the same alleged July 2016 incident. The actor has pleaded not guilty.

The civil lawsuit accused Spacey of explicit sexual behavior and infliction of mental distress. It demanded an amount to be determined by a jury, including costs, interest and attorney fees.

The actor has not made any public comments regarding the matter.

The criminal case against Spacey will continue with a hearing scheduled for Monday.