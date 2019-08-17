Man admits to killing 7-year-old after being charged with stealing $50,000 from employer

Malik Ross, 23, is accused of stealing $50,000 from an armored car company and is facing federal charges for the crime.

However, court documents also say that Ross admitted to firing the shot that killed Xavier Usanga, a 7-year-old St. Louis boy who was killed in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday.

Fox 2 reports that prosecutors say Ross should be held in jail because he fired the shot that killed a child.

So far, Ross has not been charged in Usanga’s death but city prosecutors will continue to review the case and the evidence gathered by police.

Ross allegedly stole $50,000 from an armored car company where he worked and then disappeared, but police were able to locate him at a home in the 4400 block of East Prairie on Wednesday when he turned on his cellphone.

Alderman Brandon Bosley spoke out regarding the killing of Usanga and the people who continue to perpetrate these crimes, as many children have been killed in the city and the metro area this year.

“We need to shun them as a community and let them know, realistically, you get no love around here. We don’t want to see you, we don’t want you around, we don’t want your friends around. If you condone that type of violence and you haven’t come forward, you need to stay the hell out of our community.”