Man admits to killing 7-year-old after being charged with stealing $50,000 from employer

Malik Ross, 23, is accused of stealing $50,000 from an armored car company and is facing federal charges for the crime.
However, court documents also say that Ross admitted to firing the shot that killed Xavier Usanga, a 7-year-old St. Louis boy who was killed in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Monday.
Fox 2 reports that prosecutors say Ross should be held in jail because he fired the shot that killed a child.
So far, Ross has not been charged in Usanga’s death but city prosecutors will continue to review the case and the evidence gathered by police.
Ross allegedly stole $50,000 from an armored car company where he worked and then disappeared, but police were able to locate him at a home in the 4400 block of East Prairie on Wednesday when he turned on his cellphone.
Alderman Brandon Bosley spoke out regarding the killing of Usanga and the people who continue to perpetrate these crimes, as many children have been killed in the city and the metro area this year.
“We need to shun them as a community and let them know, realistically, you get no love around here. We don’t want to see you, we don’t want you around, we don’t want your friends around. If you condone that type of violence and you haven’t come forward, you need to stay the hell out of our community.”
Hombre admite haber matado a niño de 7 años después de ser acusado de robar $50,000 del empleador
Malik Ross, de 23 años, está acusado de robar $ 50,000 de una compañía de vehículos blindados y enfrenta cargos federales por el crimen.
Sin embargo, los documentos judiciales también dicen que Ross admitió haber disparado el tiro que mató a Xavier Usanga, un niño de St. Louis de 7 años que fue asesinado en el vecindario de Hyde Park el lunes.
Fox 2 informa que los fiscales dicen que Ross debería ser encarcelado porque disparó el tiro que mató a un niño.
Hasta el momento, Ross no ha sido acusado de la muerte de Usanga, pero los fiscales de la ciudad continuarán revisando el caso y la evidencia reunida por la policía.
Ross supuestamente robó $ 50,000 de una compañía de vehículos blindados donde trabajaba y luego desapareció, pero la policía pudo ubicarlo en una casa en el bloque 4400 de East Prairie el miércoles cuando encendió su teléfono celular.
El concejal Brandon Bosley habló sobre el asesinato de Usanga y las personas que continúan perpetrando estos crímenes, ya que muchos niños han sido asesinados en la ciudad y el área metropolitana este año.
“Necesitamos evitarlos como comunidad y hacerles saber, de manera realista, que no tienes amor por aquí. No queremos verte, no te queremos cerca, no queremos que tus amigos estén cerca. Si aprueba ese tipo de violencia y no se ha presentado, debe mantenerse alejado de nuestra comunidad “.