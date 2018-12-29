Man and woman found shot to death in car in St. Louis

A man and a woman were found shot to death Friday in a car in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue, near Bellefontaine Cemetery, authorities said.
Their bodies were discovered at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Friday afternoon, police identified the man killed as 32-year-old Vincent Cole. He lived in the 3900 block of Ashland Avenue. The name of the woman has not yet been released.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate, but so far no further details have been made available.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Hombre y mujer encontrados muertos a tiros en auto en St. Louis
Un hombre y una mujer fueron encontrados muertos a tiros el viernes en un auto en la cuadra 5300 de Geraldine Avenue, cerca del cementerio Bellefontaine, dijeron las autoridades.
Sus cuerpos fueron descubiertos a la 1:30 a.m. del viernes, según la policía.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el viernes por la tarde, la policía identificó al hombre muerto como Vincent Cole, de 32 años. Vivía en la cuadra 3900 de la avenida Ashland. El nombre de la mujer aún no ha sido publicado.
Los detectives de homicidios continúan investigando, pero hasta el momento no se han puesto a disposición más detalles.
La policía le está pidiendo a cualquiera con información sobre el tiroteo que se comunique con CrimeStoppers al 866-371-8477.