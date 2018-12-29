Man and woman found shot to death in car in St. Louis

A man and a woman were found shot to death Friday in a car in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue, near Bellefontaine Cemetery, authorities said.

Their bodies were discovered at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that on Friday afternoon, police identified the man killed as 32-year-old Vincent Cole. He lived in the 3900 block of Ashland Avenue. The name of the woman has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate, but so far no further details have been made available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.