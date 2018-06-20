Man and woman injured in overnight shooting in St. Louis

A man and a woman were injured in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, when a gunman opened fire on them near St. Louis police headquarters.

The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. when the couple stopped at a red light in the 1900 block of Olive Street, the same block where the police department headquarters are located.

Victims told police that a silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows pulled next to them and a person got out off the car and opened fire. The shooter then got back into the car and it sped off.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. The 21-year-old man was shot in the back and was reported as critical but stable. The 20-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a bullet. The couple was driving a white Ford Fusion.

No arrests have been made.

Police have described the suspected shooter as African American, male and approximately 5’4’’. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.