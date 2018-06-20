Man and woman injured in overnight shooting in St. Louis

A man and a woman were injured in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, when a gunman opened fire on them near St. Louis police headquarters.
The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. when the couple stopped at a red light in the 1900 block of Olive Street, the same block where the police department headquarters are located.
Victims told police that a silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows pulled next to them and a person got out off the car and opened fire. The shooter then got back into the car and it sped off.
The victims were taken to a local hospital. The 21-year-old man was shot in the back and was reported as critical but stable. The 20-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a bullet. The couple was driving a white Ford Fusion.
No arrests have been made.
Police have described the suspected shooter as African American, male and approximately 5’4’’. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Hombre y mujer heridos en tiroteo durante la noche en St. Louis
Un hombre y una mujer resultaron heridos en un tiroteo durante la noche en el centro de St. Louis, cuando un pistolero les disparó cerca de la sede de la policía de St. Louis.
El tiroteo ocurrió alrededor de las 2 a.m. cuando la pareja se detuvo en un semáforo en rojo en la cuadra 1900 de Olive Street, la misma cuadra donde están ubicadas las oficinas centrales del departamento de policía.
Las víctimas dijeron a la policía que un Chevy Impala plateado con vidrios polarizados se acercó a ellos y una persona bajó del auto y abrió fuego. Luego, el tirador volvió al automóvil y arrancó.
Las víctimas fueron llevadas a un hospital local. El hombre de 21 años recibió un disparo en la espalda y fue reportado como crítico pero estable. La mujer de 20 años de edad fue rozada por una bala en la cabeza. La pareja conducía un Ford Fusion blanco.
No se han hecho arrestos.
La policía ha descrito al presunto tirador como afroamericano, hombre y aproximadamente de 5’4” de estatura. Llevaba una sudadera con capucha negra.
Se solicita a cualquier persona que tenga información sobre el tiroteo que se ponga en contacto con CrimeStoppers al 866-371-TIPS.