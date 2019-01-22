Man charged after officer-involved shooting in East St. Louis

A 42-year-old man has been charged following a shooting that involved an officer over the weekend in East. St. Louis.
KMOV reports that Demetrius O. Ward, of East St. Louis, was charged with possession of a firearm in relation to an incident that occurred around midnight Friday.
The local news source reports that according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy officer stopped a driver at a parking lot at 18th and Ridge Streets. After stopping, the driver, later identified as Ward, was shot by the deputy when Ward tried to reach for a gun.
Ward was taken to a St. Louis hospital and listed as stable on Monday.
Ward allegedly had a 9mm Taurus Pistol in his possession. He has a prior armed robbery conviction from 2005.
The deputy officer, who has been with the police for 7 years, will be on administrative leave during the investigation.
Hombre acusado después de intentar disparar a oficial en East St. Louis
Un hombre de 42 años fue acusado luego de un tiroteo que involucró a un oficial durante el fin de semana en el Este. San Louis.
KMOV informa que Demetrius O. Ward, de East St. Louis, fue acusado de posesión de un arma de fuego en relación con un incidente ocurrido alrededor de la medianoche del viernes.
La fuente de noticias local informa que, según el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de St. Clair, un oficial adjunto detuvo a un conductor en un estacionamiento en las calles 18 y Ridge. Después de detenerse, el conductor, quien más tarde se identificó como Ward, recibió un disparo del diputado cuando Ward trató de alcanzar un arma.
Ward fue trasladado a un hospital de St. Louis y fue catalogado como estable el lunes.
Ward supuestamente tenía una pistola Taurus de 9 mm en su poder. Tiene una condena previa por robo a mano armada desde 2005.
El oficial adjunto, que ha estado con la policía durante 7 años, estará en licencia administrativa durante la investigación.