Man charged after officer-involved shooting in East St. Louis

A 42-year-old man has been charged following a shooting that involved an officer over the weekend in East. St. Louis.

KMOV reports that Demetrius O. Ward, of East St. Louis, was charged with possession of a firearm in relation to an incident that occurred around midnight Friday.

The local news source reports that according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy officer stopped a driver at a parking lot at 18th and Ridge Streets. After stopping, the driver, later identified as Ward, was shot by the deputy when Ward tried to reach for a gun.

Ward was taken to a St. Louis hospital and listed as stable on Monday.

Ward allegedly had a 9mm Taurus Pistol in his possession. He has a prior armed robbery conviction from 2005.

The deputy officer, who has been with the police for 7 years, will be on administrative leave during the investigation.