Man charged in Catholic Supply store murder and sexual assault

According to St. Louis County police, 53-year-old Thomas Bruce has been charged in connection with the murder and assault at the Catholic Supply store in west St. Louis County on Monday.

The man was arrested by investigators at a home in Imperial, Missouri, and was questioned by police. He is described as a person of interest in the case.

St. Louis County Police held a press conference about the case Wednesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. Specific charges are expected to be released then.

At around noon, the St. Louis County Police Department tweeted that “a ‘person of interest’ is in custody in the Catholic Supply Store homicide and assault. He is a 53 year old male. At this time he is only a person of interest. More details will be disseminated as they become available.”

A couple of hours later, it issued an update on the situation: “Despite some reports, at this time, charges have not been issued in the Catholic Supply store homicide case. When they are, they will be released to the public through our media office and this Twitter account.”