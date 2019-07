Man charged in death of Ole Miss student

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the case of a college girl from Ole Miss who was found dead in northern Mississippi on Saturday morning.

According to Major Alan Wilburn, the sheriff of Lafayette County, Brandon A. Theesfel, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of Alexandria Kostial.

Theesfeld was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into Lafayette County jail.

KMOV reports that Kostial’s body was found near a lake in northern Mississippi, about 30 miles from Oxford and Ole Miss Campus. WLBT says that Kostial was shot eight times and her body was found by a deputy who was patrolling the area.

The local news station also reported that Kostial was last seen on a security camera stopping at the door of a bar. Reportedly, she didn’t go inside the establishment and then walked out of the camera’s view.

Kostial’s family told KMOV that she and Theefeld have dated in the past. Meanwhile, authorities have not made the causes of the charges public. Wilburn said: “We are not releasing details of the investigation as this is an ongoing investigation. We will release when it is appropriate and not before.”