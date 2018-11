Man charged in killing of 2 in Ferguson is arrested in Atlanta

A man charged in a double murder in Ferguson in August was arrested in Atlanta on Friday after almost three months on the lam, authorities said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Darrick Antione Barber was charged on August 4 with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the fatal shootings of Eric Johnson, 28, and Jeannie Nicole Miller, 25. Miller, a past girlfriend of Barber’s, had an order of protection against him, claiming that he was stalking her.

Barber was arrested in Atlanta early Friday morning and is being held at the Clayton County Jail.

According to a witness account, Barber walked into Miller’s home in the 7500 block of Halpin Drive in Ferguson with a gun on the morning of August 4. The witness said gunshots were heard inside.

Ferguson police quickly identified Barber as a suspect and shortly thereafter learned that he had fled Missouri. That’s when they began working closely with federal marshals, Ferguson Chief Delrish Moss said on Friday.

“I think they did a fantastic job,” Moss said.