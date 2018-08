Man charged in knife attack in St. Louis

A homeless man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times on Saturday, which left her in critical condition.

26-year-old Joshua Christopher Lawrence was charged with four counts on Sunday: first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to police, Lawrence attacked a 25-year-old woman with a knife at around 10 a.m. Saturday night in the 2300 block of Hampton Avenue in the Cliffton Heights neighborhood.

Charging documents say the woman was stabbed in the chest, arm, neck, and abdomen.

An older man who tried to help the woman was also injured when Lawrence attempted to stab him. After a short struggle with the man, Lawrence fled but was arrested shortly after.

His bail was set at $50,000 cash only.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.