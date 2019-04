Man charged with beating neighbor to death with lamp

A St. Louis man was charged with breaking in and beating his neighbor to death with a lamp before stealing his car.

Murder charges were filed against 42-year-old Keith Hill on Sunday, along with robbery, burglary and two counts of armed criminal action, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hill confessed the murder of 63-year-old Michael Shaw, in the 900 block of Burgos Street in Spanish Lake, where they both lived next door to each other.

According to authorities, Hill told police he was angry with Shaw because he refused to give him money, so he broke into Shaw’s home through the front door and then beat him to death using a lamp, before taking the man’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra along with credit cards and cash.

Police found Shaw’s body at around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, when they called to make a welfare check at the residence.

Hill’s bond was set at $50,000, cash only.

According to the local newspaper, Hill has several previous felony convictions, including courts for robbery, domestic violence, burglary and armed criminal action.