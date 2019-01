Man charged with murder after home invasion

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed murder charges against a man who broke into a home over the weekend and opened fire, killing a man and injuring a woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the attack took place about 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Wren Avenue, in the city’s Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The accused, Deandre Terrell Douglas, 34, of the 4600 block of Cottage Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action. The local news source informs that he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree burglary.

Douglas’ bail was set at $1 million cash.

58-year-old Roman Crawford was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot. The woman, 38, who remained unidentified, was treated at a hospital and released. A second woman in the home was not hurt.

Police have not revealed a possible motive for the shooting.