Man dies after being shot on MetroLink train in north St. Louis

A man died as a result of a shooting at a MetroLink train in St. Louis County on Wednesday. The man was taken to a hospital but died shortly after, according to police.

Police arrived at the Rock Road MetroLink station in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road after they received a call that a man had been shot aboard the train, near the station.

KMOV reports that after being shot, the man reportedly got off the train and collapsed in the parking lot. According to St. Louis County police, two male subjects became involved in a dispute on the red line MetroLink train traveling eastbound.

The train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road station and as the train came to a halt, one of the subjects involved in the dispute shot the other. The suspect exited the train and fled the scene on foot.

MetroLink trains have resumed service between the UMSL South and Wellston stations, but will not stop at the Rock Rod Station until further notice. Passengers using the line may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.