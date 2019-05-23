Man dies after being shot on MetroLink train in north St. Louis

A man died as a result of a shooting at a MetroLink train in St. Louis County on Wednesday. The man was taken to a hospital but died shortly after, according to police.
Police arrived at the Rock Road MetroLink station in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road after they received a call that a man had been shot aboard the train, near the station.
KMOV reports that after being shot, the man reportedly got off the train and collapsed in the parking lot. According to St. Louis County police, two male subjects became involved in a dispute on the red line MetroLink train traveling eastbound.
The train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road station and as the train came to a halt, one of the subjects involved in the dispute shot the other. The suspect exited the train and fled the scene on foot.
MetroLink trains have resumed service between the UMSL South and Wellston stations, but will not stop at the Rock Rod Station until further notice. Passengers using the line may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Hombre muere tras recibir disparo en tren de MetroLink en el norte de St. Louis
Un hombre murió como resultado de un tiroteo en un tren MetroLink en el condado de St. Louis el miércoles. El hombre fue trasladado a un hospital, pero murió poco después, según la policía.
La policía llegó a la estación de Metro Road de Rock Road en la cuadra 7000 de St. Charles Rock Road luego de recibir una llamada de que un hombre había recibido un disparo a bordo del tren, cerca de la estación.
KMOV informa que después de recibir un disparo, el hombre se bajó del tren y se derrumbó en el estacionamiento. Según la policía del condado de St. Louis, dos sujetos varones se involucraron en una disputa en la línea roja del tren MetroLink que viajaba hacia el este.
El tren se detuvo en la estación de St. Charles Rock Road y cuando el tren se detuvo, uno de los sujetos involucrados en la disputa disparó al otro. El sospechoso salió del tren y huyó de la escena a pie.
Los trenes MetroLink han reanudado el servicio entre las estaciones de UMSL South y Wellston, pero no se detendrán en la estación de Rock Rod hasta nuevo aviso. Los pasajeros que utilizan la línea pueden experimentar retrasos de hasta 20 minutos.