Man fatally shot in downtown St. Louis

A man was shot in the head on a busy downtown street Wednesday afternoon and later died at a hospital, police said.
The call reporting the shooting came in at about 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of 17th and Olive streets. Witnesses reported hearing 12 to 15 gunshots in rapid succession.
Police had initially said the man received multiple shots, but later corrected their statement to say that the man was shot once in the head, though his vehicle was shot multiple times.
Police said the man also had a gun with him in his car.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that children who were on scene at the time of the shooting were taken to another location by authorities, though police did not say if the children are related to the victim.
The local newspaper gathered impressions from neighbors. “I looked around to see where they were coming from, and I saw a delivery guy run for his life,” one of the neighbors said.
Hombre muerto a tiros en centro de St. Louis
Un hombre recibió un disparo en la cabeza el miércoles por la tarde en una concurrida calle del centro y luego murió en un hospital, dijo la policía.
La llamada informando el tiroteo llegó aprox-imadamente a las 3:24 p.m. en la intersección de las calles 17 y Olive. Los testigos informaron haber escuchado de 12 a 15 disparos en rápida sucesión.
La policía había dicho inicialmente que el hombre recibió varios disparos, pero más tarde corrigió su declaración para decir que el hombre recibió un disparo en la cabeza, aunque su vehículo sí recibió varios disparos.
La policía dijo que el hombre también tenía un arma con él en su auto.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que las autoridades llevaron a los niños que estaban en la escena en el momento del tiroteo a otro lugar, aunque la policía no dijo si los niños están relacionados con la víctima.
El periódico local recogió impresiones de los vecinos. “Miré a mi alrededor para ver de dónde venían, y vi a un repartidor correr por su vida”, dijo una de los vecinos.