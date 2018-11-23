Man fatally shot in downtown St. Louis

A man was shot in the head on a busy downtown street Wednesday afternoon and later died at a hospital, police said.

The call reporting the shooting came in at about 3:24 p.m. at the intersection of 17th and Olive streets. Witnesses reported hearing 12 to 15 gunshots in rapid succession.

Police had initially said the man received multiple shots, but later corrected their statement to say that the man was shot once in the head, though his vehicle was shot multiple times.

Police said the man also had a gun with him in his car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that children who were on scene at the time of the shooting were taken to another location by authorities, though police did not say if the children are related to the victim.

The local newspaper gathered impressions from neighbors. “I looked around to see where they were coming from, and I saw a delivery guy run for his life,” one of the neighbors said.