Man found dead after fire in north St. Louis vacant apartment

Firefighters that responded to a fire call in the Baden neighborhood Sunday night found a man dead in an apartment that was supposed to be vacant.

KMOV reports that the fire broke out around 7 p.m. in the 8100 block of North Broadway.

Officials said that although no one was “legally living in the building,” the victim was found dead in one of the units.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, fire and police investigators have labeled the death as “suspicious”, and are awaiting it to be determined by the medical examiner. Homicide detectives were called as a precaution.

However, St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby offered a probable cause of death. He said that “the fire was in the north unit, the individual was in the south unit. There is no way to communicate between the two units other than exterior stairwell so definitely smoke… as we’ve warned many times before it’s normally the smoke that gets you.”

The department has not released any additional information about the victim.