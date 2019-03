Man found dead in north St. Louis yard

The body of a 26-year-old man was found Tuesday evening in the 5500 block of Palm Place near Fairground park, according to authorities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that officers were called to reports of a person down around 6:30 p.m. and found the body of 26-year-old Jarvon Fields, of the 8400 Block of Atheroton in Visita Park. He appeared to have several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical crew.

Fields’ body was found in front of a house with boarded-up windows. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives were seen at the scene walking around the building with flashlights and knocking on doors of neighboring homes on Tuesday night.