Man found dead in St. Louis on Sunday morning

Police said a man was found dead on the ground in St. Louis on Sunday morning, but are releasing few details about the circumstances or the man’s identity.

The victim was shot, authorities said, and homicide detectives are investigating. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was found in the 2600 block of Marcus Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. The scene is on the border of the Kingsway East and Greater Ville neighborhoods.

Police did not release the victim’s name, age or any other information.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.