Man found dead in vacant apartment in North County

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a man who was found dead Friday morning in a vacant apartment in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police Officer Benjamin Granda said in a news release that the victim is unidentified. Authorities think the victim might be in his early 20s.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was found just before 7 a.m. on Friday in an apartment in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive. He suffered an apparent gunshot wound, Granda said. Police have not released further details.

The apartment building is in North County, between Spanish Lake and Black Jack, northwest of Parker Road and Lewis and Highway 367.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be elegible for a reward.