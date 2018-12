Man found dead of gunshot wound in St. Louis

St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man found shot on Christmas as suspicious, but have not yet labeled it a homicide.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, officers called to a shooting Tuesday night found the 34-year-old man dead in the 6400 block of Idaho Avenue, just east of Carondelet Park. He was found at around 6:35 p.m.

Police have not yet released the man’s name or the circumstances surrounding his death. The death remains categorized a “suspicious sudden death” in a police summary, while homicide detectives and the St. Louis Medican Examiner’s Office investigate.

The local newspaper reports that the same block was the scene of a fatal shooting in October. A teen was charged with murder in that case. The scene is in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.