Man found shot to death after I-44 crash in St. Louis

Police in St. Louis are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot before crashing on an interstate highway.

Fox 2 reports that police say the 32-year-old victim was driving on Interstate 44 late Thursday when someone shot him. He lost control and struck another vehicle before coming to a rest against a median near downtown.

The man died at the scene and police have no suspects yet.

The driver in the car struck had minor injuries but declined medical treatment.