Friday , December 21 2018
Home / All / Today / Crime / Man found shot to death after I-44 crash in St. Louis

Man found shot to death after I-44 crash in St. Louis


Police in St. Louis are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot before crashing on an interstate highway.

Fox 2 reports that police say the 32-year-old victim was driving on Interstate 44 late Thursday when someone shot him. He lost control and struck another vehicle before coming to a rest against a median near downtown.

The man died at the scene and police have no suspects yet.

The driver in the car struck had minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

 

 

John Cichelero

 

 

 


Hombre muerto a tiros tras accidente en la I-44 en St. Louis

 

La policía de St. Louis está investigando la muerte de un hombre que recibió un disparo mortal antes de estrellarse en una carretera interestatal.

Fox 2 informa que la policía dice que la víctima de 32 años conducía en la carretera interestatal 44 el jueves por la noche cuando alguien le disparó. Perdió el control y chocó contra otro vehículo antes de descansar contra una mediana cerca del centro.

El hombre murió en la escena y la policía aún no tiene sospechosos.

El conductor en el auto golpeado tuvo heridas leves pero se negó a recibir tratamiento médico.

 

 

John Cichelero

 

 

 


