Man found shot to death after I-44 crash in St. Louis

Police in St. Louis are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot before crashing on an interstate highway.
Fox 2 reports that police say the 32-year-old victim was driving on Interstate 44 late Thursday when someone shot him. He lost control and struck another vehicle before coming to a rest against a median near downtown.
The man died at the scene and police have no suspects yet.
The driver in the car struck had minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
Hombre muerto a tiros tras accidente en la I-44 en St. Louis
La policía de St. Louis está investigando la muerte de un hombre que recibió un disparo mortal antes de estrellarse en una carretera interestatal.
Fox 2 informa que la policía dice que la víctima de 32 años conducía en la carretera interestatal 44 el jueves por la noche cuando alguien le disparó. Perdió el control y chocó contra otro vehículo antes de descansar contra una mediana cerca del centro.
El hombre murió en la escena y la policía aún no tiene sospechosos.
El conductor en el auto golpeado tuvo heridas leves pero se negó a recibir tratamiento médico.