Man found shot to death in St. Louis alley

A man was found shot to death in an alley in the 8200 block of North Broadway, in the Baden neighborhood, on Monday night, police said Tuesday morning.

Officers were called at the scene at 10:09 p.m. Officials said the man had been shot multiple times and was not conscious or breathing when they arrived.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police did not release other details and had the man listed as a “John Doe” in a summary of the crime.

The scene is located in the Baden neighborhood at the city’s northern edge.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.