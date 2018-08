Man gets 45 years for killing two men, wounding one in St. Louis apartment

A man from Jennings has admitted to fatally shooting two men and wounding a third at a Forest Park Southeast apartment two years ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, jurors in the double murder trial that was to begin in St. Louis, saw 21-year-old Miquis Crumble accept a plea deal and receive a 45-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

The two counts of second-degree murder were reduced from the original first-degree.

Crumble admitted killing 41-year-old Huston Martin and his 38-year-old friend Cory Goodwin at Martin’s apartment in the 4200 block of Chouteau Avenue.

He also admitted to shooting Martin’s brother, Clinton Martin, leaving him bleeding on a couch in the apartment for almost a full day, before he was found.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that circuit judge Mark Neill sentenced Crumble to concurrent 30-year prison terms for the murders and a consecutive 15-year sentence for shooting Clinton Martin, who survived.

Crumble’s last-minute guilty pleas came after negotiations with prosecutors. The motive for the murder isn’t clear but a prosecutor said Crumble and Huston Martin had an on-and-off relationship and there was tension between them over a woman.

Crumble had a key to Martin’s apartment and sometimes stayed the night. He was seen on surveillance going inside about five minutes before the Martin brothers and Goodwin returned home from the nightclub, at around 1:40 a.m.

Huston Martin was the oldest of three siblings and worked as a probation officer and counselor for domestic abuse victims.

His father said he always had compassion for parolees and those on probation. “My son always said, ‘Dad, you just have to treat them with respect, and they’ll come around.”