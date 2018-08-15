Man in custody after Friday shooting that left four injured

A man linked to a quadruple shooting at a St. Louis gas station has been arrested. The shooting left one man in critical condition and three others injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victims –two men and two women– were outside Salama’s Mobile Mart at 1515 North 13th Street when they were shot just before 10:30 Friday night.

A 33-year-old man was reported as critical and unstable in an update issued by police on Monday. He had been found at the scene with gunshot wounds to his face, shoulder and side.

Three other victims later showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the thigh, A 29-year-old woman was hit in the back and hip, and a second 33-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police reported them as stable.

The perpetrator of the attack, a 28-year-old man, fired from a Dodge Ram pickup. He was arrested but had not yet been charged.

The gas station is located north of downtown, at a strip of shops in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.