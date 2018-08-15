Man in custody after Friday shooting that left four injured

A man linked to a quadruple shooting at a St. Louis gas station has been arrested. The shooting left one man in critical condition and three others injured.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victims –two men and two women– were outside Salama’s Mobile Mart at 1515 North 13th Street when they were shot just before 10:30 Friday night.
A 33-year-old man was reported as critical and unstable in an update issued by police on Monday. He had been found at the scene with gunshot wounds to his face, shoulder and side.
Three other victims later showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old woman was hit in the thigh, A 29-year-old woman was hit in the back and hip, and a second 33-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police reported them as stable.
The perpetrator of the attack, a 28-year-old man, fired from a Dodge Ram pickup. He was arrested but had not yet been charged.
The gas station is located north of downtown, at a strip of shops in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
Hombre bajo custodia después de tiroteo de viernes que dejó cuatro heridos
Un hombre vinculado a un tiroteo cuádruple en una gasolinera de St. Louis ha sido arrestado. El tiroteo dejó a un hombre en estado crítico y otros tres heridos.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que las víctimas, dos hombres y dos mujeres, se encontraban afuera del Salama’s Mobile Mart en 1515 North 13th Street cuando les dispararon justo antes de las 10:30 del viernes por la noche.
Un hombre de 33 años fue reportado como crítico e inestable en una actualización emitida por la policía el lunes. Lo encontraron en la escena con heridas de bala en la cara, el hombro y el costado.
Otras tres víctimas más tarde se presentaron en hospitales con heridas de bala. Una mujer de 25 años fue impactada en el muslo. Una mujer de 29 años recibió un impacto de bala en la espalda y la cadera, y un segundo hombre de 33 años recibió impactos en el brazo. La policía los reportó como estables.
El perpetrador del ataque, un hombre de 28 años, disparó desde una camioneta Dodge Ram. Fue arrestado pero aún no había sido acusado.
La estación de servicio se encuentra al norte del centro, en una franja de tiendas en el barrio de St. Louis Place.