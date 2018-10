Man in custody for bomb packages sent to Democrats and Trump critics

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in Florida in connection with a mail-bombing campaign aimed at critics of president Donald Trump as well as top Democrats.

According to officials, the man is Cesar Sayoc. He faces five charges including mailing explosives and threatening ex-presidents.

Fourteen items were sent in recent days to figures such as former president Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and actor Robert de Niro.

Media reports say that Sayoc was arrested at a vehicle parts shop in the city of Plantation, Florida.

The BBC reports that FBI Director Christopher Wray revelaled that he was detained after his fingerprint was allegedly found on one of the packages.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the suspect faced up to 58 years in jail.

“We will not tolerate such lawlessness, especially political violence,” he said at a news conference. “Let this be a lesson to anyone, regardless of their political beliefs, that we will use the full force of the law against you.”

Law enforcement agencies said Sayoc lives in Aventura, Florida, has tied to New York and is a registered Republican.

In 2002, he was arrested for making a bomb threat in Miami-Dade County, and received one year of probation for the charge.

Officials said that DNA evidence was used to track him down.