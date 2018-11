Man in police custody on 14 charges regarding heinous crime spree at Catholic Supply store

A 53-year-old man was arrested in connection with the homicide and sexual assault that took place at a Catholic Supply chain store in St. Louis, where a female customer was fatally shot and at least one other woman was sexually assaulted, officials said.

Thomas Bruce is now in police custody on 14 charges, including first-degree murder, sodomy, kidnapping, burglary, tampering with evidence and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney.

Police said in a press release that Bruce entered the store located on the west side of St. Louis shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday posing as a customer, left to get a credit card and then returned, displayed a handgun and forced everyone into a back room.

He ordered the three victims to the back room, where he forced them to disrobe at gunpoint, according to a press release from St. Louis County Police. Allegedly, Bruce then exposed his genitals and demanded that each of the victims perform sexual acts on him, according to authorities.

Two of the victims complied, but when 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, refused, she was shot in the head by Bruce. The gunman then ordered the other victims to continue performing sexual acts on him, then fled the scene.

ABC News reports that Bruce was detained at a mobile home park in a St. Louis suburb on Wednesday. Officials said detectives interviewed Bruce Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce is being held on $150,000 cash-only bond. It is unknown if he has retained an attorney.