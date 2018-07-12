Man is captured on video harassing woman for wearing Puerto Rico T-shirt

A video where a 62-year-old man appears harassing a woman for wearing a Puerto Rico T-shirt has gone viral.

Mia Irizarry posted the video of the incident that shows the man verbally harassing her at what a pavilion in a park. The man, Timothy Trybus has been charged with simple assault, according to information published by ABC News.

“You should not be wearing that in the United States of America,” the man can be heard saying to her. “Are you a citizen?”, he then asks.

The situation went well over two minutes as Irizarri kept recording the unfolding of the events. She tells the man to get away from her, claiming that she has rented the space for an event, but the man continues to ask her if she’s a U.S. citizen and that she shouldn’t be wearing that T-shirt.

It is worth noting that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens who, as someone is heard later saying in the video, “vote for our president.”

Irizarry’s complaint also extended to a male police officer that is seen standing by and actively ignoring her pleas to get the man away from her.

“As you can see the police are not even— he’s not even grabbing him. Like this guy is just walking up to me. He basically got in my face, damn near almost touched me,” Irizarry is heard saying to the camera.

A female officer later arrived on scene and confronted the man.

The incident occurred on June 14 at Caldwell Woods, which is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Agency officials released a statement July 9 saying they were aware of the incident and video and “immediately launched an investigation pusuant to our personal policies into the response of our officer.”

The man appeared to be intoxicated and the statement said that he had been arrested and charged.

“The investigation is ongoing and the officer involved has been assigned to desk duty pending the outcome. The intoxicated individual involved in the incident was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct,” the Forest Preserves said via tweet.

Via email to ABC News, Forest Preserves spokeswoman Stacina Stagner said that “if the investigation confirms the officer did not take appropriate steps to ensure public safety, disciplinary action will be swift. At the same time, this video will help inform ongoing officer training so we can all learn from this unfortunate episode.”

Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello called the incident an “undignified event” via Twitter.

He called the man a bigot and called out the male police officer for not interfering. “I am appalled, shocked & disturbed by the officer’s behavior,” Rossello said in a tweet.