Man is captured on video harassing woman for wearing Puerto Rico T-shirt

A video where a 62-year-old man appears harassing a woman for wearing a Puerto Rico T-shirt has gone viral.
Mia Irizarry posted the video of the incident that shows the man verbally harassing her at what a pavilion in a park. The man, Timothy Trybus has been charged with simple assault, according to information published by ABC News.
“You should not be wearing that in the United States of America,” the man can be heard saying to her. “Are you a citizen?”, he then asks.
The situation went well over two minutes as Irizarri kept recording the unfolding of the events. She tells the man to get away from her, claiming that she has rented the space for an event, but the man continues to ask her if she’s a U.S. citizen and that she shouldn’t be wearing that T-shirt.
It is worth noting that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens who, as someone is heard later saying in the video, “vote for our president.”
Irizarry’s complaint also extended to a male police officer that is seen standing by and actively ignoring her pleas to get the man away from her.
“As you can see the police are not even— he’s not even grabbing him. Like this guy is just walking up to me. He basically got in my face, damn near almost touched me,” Irizarry is heard saying to the camera.
A female officer later arrived on scene and confronted the man.
The incident occurred on June 14 at Caldwell Woods, which is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Agency officials released a statement July 9 saying they were aware of the incident and video and “immediately launched an investigation pusuant to our personal policies into the response of our officer.”
The man appeared to be intoxicated and the statement said that he had been arrested and charged.
“The investigation is ongoing and the officer involved has been assigned to desk duty pending the outcome. The intoxicated individual involved in the incident was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct,” the Forest Preserves said via tweet.
Via email to ABC News, Forest Preserves spokeswoman Stacina Stagner said that “if the investigation confirms the officer did not take appropriate steps to ensure public safety, disciplinary action will be swift. At the same time, this video will help inform ongoing officer training so we can all learn from this unfortunate episode.”
Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello called the incident an “undignified event” via Twitter.
He called the man a bigot and called out the male police officer for not interfering. “I am appalled, shocked & disturbed by the officer’s behavior,” Rossello said in a tweet.
Hombre es capturado en video acosando a mujer por llevar puesta camiseta de Puerto Rico
Un video en el que aparece un hombre de 62 años hostigando a una mujer por usar una camiseta de Puerto Rico se ha vuelto viral.
Mia Irizarry publicó el video del incidente que muestra al hombre acosándola verbalmente en un pabellón en un parque. El hombre, Timothy Trybus, fue acusado de asalto simple, según información publicada por ABC News.
“No deberías llevar eso en los Estados Unidos de América”, se puede escuchar al hombre diciéndole. “¿Eres ciudadana?”, después pregunta.
La situación duró más de dos minutos, e Irizarri registró el desarrollo de los eventos con la cámara de su celular. Ella le dice al hombre que se aleje de ella, alegando que ha alquilado el espacio para un evento, pero el hombre continúa preguntándole si es ciudadana de los EE. UU. y que no debería usar esa camiseta.
Vale la pena señalar que Puerto Rico es un territorio de los EE. UU. y los puertorriqueños son ciudadanos de los EE. UU., quienes, como se escucha más adelante en el video, “votan por nuestro presidente”.
La denuncia de Irizarry también se extendió a un oficial de policía que se ve de pie cerca de la acción e ignora activamente las súplicas de Irizarry para alejar al hombre de ella.
“Como pueden ver, el policía ni siquiera… ni siquiera lo está agarrando. Este tipo simplemente se acerca a mí. Básicamente se me puso en la cara, casi estuvo a punto de tocarme”, se escucha a Irizarry diciéndole a la cámara.
Una mujer oficial llegó más tarde a la escena y confrontó al hombre.
El incidente ocurrió el 14 de junio en Caldwell Woods, que es parte de Forest Preserves of Cook County. Funcionarios de la agencia dieron a conocer una declaración el 9 de julio diciendo que estaban al tanto del incidente y del video e “inmediatamente lanzaron una investigación que influye en nuestras políticas personales en la respuesta de nuestro oficial”.
El hombre parecía estar ebrio y la declaración decía que había sido arrestado y acusado.
“La investigación está en curso y el oficial involucrado ha sido asignado a trabajo de escritorio pendiente del resultado. La persona intoxicada involucrada en el incidente fue arrestada y acusada de asalto y conducta desordenada”, dijo el Forest Preserves a través de un tweet.
A través de un correo electrónico a ABC News, la portavoz de Forest Preserves, Stacina Stagner, dijo que “si la investigación confirma que el oficial no tomó las medidas adecuadas para garantizar la seguridad pública, las medidas disciplinarias serán rápidas. Al mismo tiempo, este video ayudará a informar la capacitación continua de oficiales para que todos podamos aprender de este desafortunado episodio”.
El gobernador puertorriqueño Ricardo Rosselló calificó al incidente de “evento indigno”, a través de Twitter.
Llamó al hombre un intolerante y recalcó la inacción del oficial de policía. “Estoy consternado, conmocionado y molesto por el comportamiento del oficial”, dijo Rosselló en un tweet.