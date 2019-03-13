Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis

A man was killed and another was critically injured as a result of a double shooting in St. Louis early Tuesday.
An unidentified suspect opened fire on the two men. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Devontay Sanders, of the 9700 block of Portage Drive in Moline Acres.
The injured man, also 24, was in critical but stable condition, police say. His name was not released.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting was at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of C.D. Banks Avenue. The crime took place near Turner Park, north of Delmar Boulevard and west of Sarah Street in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood.
According to the local newspaper, Sanders and the other man were traveling east on C.D. Banks Avenue when someone fired shots at them. Sanders, the driver, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477.
Hombre asesinado en doble tiroteo en St. Louis
Un hombre fue asesinado y otro resultó gravemente herido como resultado de un doble tiroteo en St. Louis el martes temprano.
Un sospechoso no identificado abrió fuego contra los dos hombres. El fallecido fue identificado como Devontay Sanders, de 24 años, del bloque 9700 de Portage Drive en Moline Acres.
El hombre herido, también de 24 años, se encontraba en estado crítico pero estable, según la policía. Su nombre no fue revelado.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el tiroteo fue alrededor de las 12:45 a.m. del martes en el bloque 4100 de C.D. Avenida de los bancos. El crimen se produjo cerca de Turner Park, al norte de Delmar Boulevard y al oeste de Sarah Street, en el vecindario Vandeventer de la ciudad.
Según el periódico local, Sanders y el otro hombre viajaban hacia el este en C.D. Banks Avenue cuando alguien les disparaba. Sanders, el conductor, perdió el control del vehículo y golpeó un árbol. Él fue declarado muerto en el hospital.
Las autoridades solicitan que cualquier persona con información se comunique con CrimeStoppers en línea o al 1-866-371-8477.