Man killed in double shooting in St. Louis

A man was killed and another was critically injured as a result of a double shooting in St. Louis early Tuesday.

An unidentified suspect opened fire on the two men. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Devontay Sanders, of the 9700 block of Portage Drive in Moline Acres.

The injured man, also 24, was in critical but stable condition, police say. His name was not released.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting was at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of C.D. Banks Avenue. The crime took place near Turner Park, north of Delmar Boulevard and west of Sarah Street in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood.

According to the local newspaper, Sanders and the other man were traveling east on C.D. Banks Avenue when someone fired shots at them. Sanders, the driver, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477.