Man killed in fatal crash south of downtown St. Louis

A St. Louis man was killed Wednesday night when he crashed on the interchange between interstates 55 and 44, police said.

Authorities identified him as 30-year-old Hani Atef Nonawer Al-Shoubaki, of the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue.

According to the police report, Al-Shoubaki was entering southbound I-55 from eastbound I-44 shortly after 8 p.m. He then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that his car rolled over after hitting the guard rail, ejecting Al-Shoubaki. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.