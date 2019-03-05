Man killed in St. Louis shooting remains unidentified

A man killed in a shooting that took place Monday night in St. Louis remained unidentified as of Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that bystanders heard gunshots around 8 p.m. Monday near the 2700 block of Burd Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, according to police.

The victim was found dead in the street by officers. He had been shot.

According to the local newspaper, homicide detectives could be seen entering a house near where the man was shot on Monday. They continue investigating the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

The local news source reports that crime in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood is down about 19 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.