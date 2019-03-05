Man killed in St. Louis shooting remains unidentified

A man killed in a shooting that took place Monday night in St. Louis remained unidentified as of Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that bystanders heard gunshots around 8 p.m. Monday near the 2700 block of Burd Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, according to police.
The victim was found dead in the street by officers. He had been shot.
According to the local newspaper, homicide detectives could be seen entering a house near where the man was shot on Monday. They continue investigating the incident.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
The local news source reports that crime in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood is down about 19 percent from the same six-month period a year ago.
Hombre asesinado en tiroteo en St. Louis sigue sin ser identificado
Un hombre asesinado en un tiroteo que tuvo lugar el lunes por la noche en St. Louis no había sido identificado el martes por la mañana, dijeron las autoridades.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que los transeúntes escucharon disparos alrededor de las 8 p.m. El lunes, cerca de la cuadra 2700 de Burd Avenue en el vecindario de Wells-Goodfellow, según la policía.
La víctima fue encontrada muerta en la calle por oficiales. Le habían disparado.
Según el periódico local, se pudo ver a los detectives de homicidios entrando a una casa cerca de donde le dispararon al hombre el lunes. Siguen investigando el incidente.
Las autoridades le piden a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con Crime Stoppers en línea o al 1-866-371-8477. Los que llamen pueden permanecer en el anonimato y pueden ser elegibles para una recompensa.
La fuente de noticias local informa que la delincuencia en el vecindario de Wells-Goodfellow ha disminuido en un 19 por ciento en comparación con el mismo período de seis meses hace un año.