Man killed near Halls Ferry Circle in St. Louis

A man was shot and died from his injuries Sunday night near Halls Ferry Circle.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Avion Bobo, of the 8700 block of Jordan Street. He was shot a few blocks from where he lived.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called to the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard, in the Baden neighborhood, shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. Police found Bobo unconscious and not breathing. He had been shot multiple times. Bobo was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating a 35-year-old suspect who police say fired shots after arguing with Bobo and a third man. The other man wasn’t hurt, according to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

As with the rest of the city, total crime in Baden has gone down while homicides have remained steady. The Post-Dispatch reports that crime went down 10 percent in a six-month period compared with the year before, but homicides went up from six to eight between April and September of this year.