Man killed near Halls Ferry Circle in St. Louis

A man was shot and died from his injuries Sunday night near Halls Ferry Circle.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Avion Bobo, of the 8700 block of Jordan Street. He was shot a few blocks from where he lived.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called to the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard, in the Baden neighborhood, shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. Police found Bobo unconscious and not breathing. He had been shot multiple times. Bobo was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating a 35-year-old suspect who police say fired shots after arguing with Bobo and a third man. The other man wasn’t hurt, according to authorities.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
As with the rest of the city, total crime in Baden has gone down while homicides have remained steady. The Post-Dispatch reports that crime went down 10 percent in a six-month period compared with the year before, but homicides went up from six to eight between April and September of this year.
Hombre asesinado cerca de Halls Ferry Circle en St. Louis
Un hombre recibió disparos y murió de sus heridas el domingo por la noche cerca de Halls Ferry Circle.
La víctima fue identificada como Avion Bobo, de 20 años, de la cuadra 8700 de Jordan Street. Le dispararon a pocas cuadras de donde vivía.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que los agentes fueron llamados a la cuadra 1100 de Riverview Boulevard, en el vecindario de Baden, poco después de las 9 p.m. del domingo. La policía encontró a Bobo inconsciente y no respiraba. Le habían disparado varias veces. Bobo fue llevado a un hospital, donde más tarde fue declarado muerto.
Detectives de homicidios están investigando a un sospechoso de 35 años de edad que la policía dice disparó después de discutir con Bobo y un tercer hombre. El otro hombre no resultó herido, según las autoridades.
La policía pide a cualquier persona con información que se comunique con CrimeStoppers al 866-371-8477. Quienes llamen pueden permanecer en el anonimato y pueden ser elegibles para una recompensa.
Al igual que con el resto de la ciudad, el crimen total en Baden ha disminuido, mientras que los homicidios se han mantenido estables. El Post-Dispatch informa que el crimen disminuyó un 10 por ciento en un período de seis meses en comparación con el año anterior, pero los homicidios aumentaron de seis a ocho entre abril y septiembre de este año.