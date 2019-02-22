Man rescued from burning home in St. Louis dies at hospital

A man that was rescued early Thursday from a burning home has died at a hospital, according to authorities.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that the fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of North 22nd Street, in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

The man, who remained unidentified, was found on the floor near the back door of his house. Firefighters said he might have tried to escape and been overcome by smoke.

Firefighters rescued him and transported him to a hospital. The man remained in critical condition. He later died.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby told reporters that it was yet unclear what had been the cause of the fire and that it was unclear if the home had working smoke detectors. He added those questions will be answered through the investigation.