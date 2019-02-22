Man rescued from burning home in St. Louis dies at hospital

A man that was rescued early Thursday from a burning home has died at a hospital, according to authorities.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch informs that the fire was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of North 22nd Street, in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived.
The man, who remained unidentified, was found on the floor near the back door of his house. Firefighters said he might have tried to escape and been overcome by smoke.
Firefighters rescued him and transported him to a hospital. The man remained in critical condition. He later died.
St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby told reporters that it was yet unclear what had been the cause of the fire and that it was unclear if the home had working smoke detectors. He added those questions will be answered through the investigation.
Hombre rescatado de casa en llamas en St. Louis muere en hospital
Un hombre que fue rescatado el jueves temprano de una casa en llamas murió en un hospital, según las autoridades.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el incendio se informó poco después de las 2 a.m. en la cuadra 3800 de North 22nd Street, en el vecindario Old North St. Louis de la ciudad. Salía humo pesado de la casa cuando llegaron los bomberos.
El hombre, que permaneció sin identificar, fue encontrado en el piso cerca de la puerta trasera de su casa. Los bomberos dijeron que podría haber intentado escapar y haber sido vencido por el humo.
Los bomberos lo rescataron y lo transportaron a un hospital. El hombre se mantuvo en estado crítico. Más tarde murió.
El capitán de bomberos de St. Louis, Garon Mosby, dijo a los reporteros que aún no estaba claro cuál había sido la causa del incendio y que no estaba claro si la casa tenía detectores de humo que funcionaran. Añadió que esas preguntas serán respondidas a través de la investigación.