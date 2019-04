Man robbed at gunpoint on downtown St. Louis church parking lot

A robbery occurred early Friday on the parking lot of Christ Church Cathedral downtown.

The incident took place at around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the church parking lot, which is located at 1210 Locust Street, where a man was robbed.

According to authorities, a 22-year-old man was walking in the area when a dark sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to him.

St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling reported the account: two men inside the sedan pointed guns at the victim and demanded his property. Woodling said the robbers took the man’s cellphone and wallet and then drove off the scene.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim wasn’t hurt, and he called police from a business in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the area but it sped away before they could stop it.

One of the suspects is described as an African American man with light complexion, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask. His accomplice was an African American man, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and medium complexion. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.